The plant is named for Morton Peck, a professor of biology at Willamette University, who quite literally wrote the book on plants in Oregon, Manual of the Higher Plants of Oregon.
A plant is listed as threatened if it seems likely to become endangered. And Peck’s milkvetch has been hovering in threatened status for years. Oregon State University carried out experiments in a greenhouse and near Bend about a decade ago to try to get more plants to grow. Not much success.
It’s probably better if you don’t take on a mission to save Peck’s milkvetch on your own. Troy Abercrombie, the program manager of the native plant conservation program at the Oregon Department of Agriculture, suggested checking out the work the Native Plant Society of Oregon does. Take a look at the nearby photo and if you see it when you are out and about, leave it alone. One of its biggest threats is us.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.