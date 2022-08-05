We love Bend’s roundabout art. Some pieces, perhaps, get more love.
You can help choose what roundabout art should be next. And time is running out to give your input.
What art should be put in place at the Brookswood/Powers roundabout? And what art should go into the Empire/Butler Market/27th roundabout?
You can go to the Art in Public Places website, see the art choices, and say what you think. Models of the art are also on display at the Downtown Bend Public Library through Tuesday.
The art is donated. Art in Public Places is a nonprofit organization that brings permanent art installations to Bend. Its money comes from the Bend Foundation, the Be Part of Art Campaign and private donations. You could donate, too.
We know not everybody likes all the roundabout art. Too abstract, too whatever. The interior of roundabouts could just be some native plants or rocks. Less potential for controversy. Simpler. Cheaper. Easier for the city to maintain if somebody drives into it.
Also, though, that would be boring.
Having public art in roundabouts says something about Bend. Even our traffic devices have ambition to be something more.
So go to artinpublicplaces.org and give them your input. The Bulletin’s David Jasper wrote an article about this recently, which has more information.
You can let city councilors know what you think at council@bendoregon.gov or send coments to us a news@bendbulletin.com
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
