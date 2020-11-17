Gov. Kate Brown did not cancel Thanksgiving. But the freeze that goes into effect Wednesday could cancel some businesses.
Restaurants and bars are take-out only for two weeks. Gym and fitness organizations are closed.
If you can, order take-out tonight. If you can, renew or extend your gym membership. That's how they will survive.
Beating COVID-19 is a grind with little relief. It's been bad enough for businesses that can continue to stay open. The next two weeks are going to be awful for restaurants, bars and gyms. You don't have to see their books to know they were hurting before the freeze. Now, well, will they make it?
If you have some favorite eateries or a gym you use, they could use your help tonight — and as often as you can over the next two weeks.
They are employers. They are gathering places. They are a part of our community. And they need you to pick up the phone and place an order.
