The novel coronavirus pandemic is taking a major swipe at economies around the world, including Oregon’s. In this area people working in what the state calls the leisure and hospitality industries — restaurant owners and their employees, recreation companies and hotel, motel and resort workers — may be hardest hit of all.
That’s not surprising. At a time when Americans are being told not to gather in crowds of 25 or even 10 or more, when ski resorts and the movie theaters are closing and we’re all sticking close to home, those are the kinds of businesses likely to be hurt most.
Yet the men and women who own or work at such places are our neighbors, and as such most of us probably don’t want to see them suffer. So how can we help and try to stay healthy ourselves?
One thing we can do is order takeout. With a variety of delivery options, we needn’t leave the house to order breakfast, lunch or dinner, pizza or Thai food or an all-American hamburger. We can also choose places from fast food to fine dining. And, we can remember to tip when it’s appropriate. Restaurant workers and newspapers carriers are among those for whom tips are important.
Too, if your favorite restaurant or brewpub has coupons, use them as an excuse to buy food now. Coupons save you money, of course, but they’re also helpful to the restaurants and retailers that make them available. If you know of a birthday or other celebration coming up you can purchase a gift card right here at home. By all means do so, and pat yourself on the back for getting your shopping done early and helping your community out at the same time.
The coronavirus pandemic won’t last forever, and that’s good. Unfortunately, the longer it does last the more likely some businesses will close for good.
We can help prevent that, and the job loss that goes with it, by trying to find ways to support our local businesses without endangering our own health, particularly if we’re careful about taking basic steps to protect ourselves and others: Wash your hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and use hand sanitizer. Cough or sneeze into your elbow or a tissue. Don’t touch your face, particularly your eyes, nose and mouth. Stay more than six feet apart. Stay home if you don’t feel well. And work from home if you can.
