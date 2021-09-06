Bend could be in the same congressional district as part of Portland. Farmers in Jefferson County could be represented by a member of Congress from Portland.
How do things like that happen? New maps are being drawn up, that’s how.
Oregon legislators have drawn up new proposed maps to add the brand new seat Oregon gets in Congress and for the state’s legislative seats. There are maps proposed by Democrats. There are maps proposed by Republicans. Who got it right?
On Wednesday at 1 p.m. the House and Senate interim committees on redistricting will be holding a joint meeting to listen to what people in Congressional District 2 have to say. If Rep. Cliff Bentz is your congressman, that’s you.
None of the maps are final. Members of the committee need to hear from you.
It may well be Democratic and Republican legislators are not going to agree. There’s an even split of them on the committee. If they don’t or if Gov. Kate Brown vetoes the plan, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan would get responsibility for drawing the legislative districts. She is a Democrat. A judicial panel would draw the congressional districts.
