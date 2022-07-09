This will be a big week for Envision Bend. That’s the successor group to Bend 2030. It’s kicking off an effort to help the community identify where it is and where it should be.
We need to disclose to you upfront that The Bulletin is a project partner and is helping to get the word out about what Envision Bend is doing.
Over about a year, Envision Bend is going to hold community meetings. It’s going to do a public survey in English and in Spanish. The aim is to get as broad and diverse feedback as it can and then begin crafting a plan to help Bend get there.
It’s not too hard to identify Bend’s challenges. Envision Bend already has a focus on affordability, livability, resiliency, innovation and inclusion. It wants input on those areas and what the community should do about them.
Of course, not everyone in Bend is going to agree on goals or how to achieve them.
And it is a big task to capture the views of a broad swath of the community. That doesn’t mean it is not worth trying. It’s all the more important to try.
If you want to learn more, the best place to start is to go to envisionbend.org.
