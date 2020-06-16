Stopping questionable police conduct can start with you. The city of Bend is in the process of selecting a new police chief right now. The city says it wants to hear from residents about who it should be, so speak up.
The new chief’s leadership will set the tone for the department.
He or she will make critical decisions about priorities, promotions, training, hiring and equipment.
The right person can make a difference. Bend needs a police chief at least as good as the one who is retiring — Jim Porter.
The city of Bend deserves to be complimented for opening the selection process up to the public.
City Manager Eric King will host a virtual town hall with five candidates on the afternoon of June 18. The city has invited various community groups to attend and bring questions.
The five candidates the city is considering will be there.
The usual questions will be asked about background and experience. Candidates will also be asked about racial equity and community building.
It’s not clear if candidates will be explicitly asked about accountability and crisis de-escalation, though those topics are mentioned in a city news release.
Not everybody will be able to watch that live, so the city plans to post a recording on June 19, at www.bendoregon.gov/police-chief.
The city is inviting members of the community to watch that video and complete a feedback survey.
The video will also be available in subtitled Spanish and the survey will also be available in Spanish.
More information, including brief biographical information about each candidate is available here: www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/police/administration/chief-of-police-selection-process
The city tells us King reviewed the 40 applications received and narrowed the list to 19 applicants that received a phone interview.
Those received a phone interview with King, Shelly Smith, a senior management analyst for the city and Nancy Watson, crime analyst with the Bend police.
That list of 19 was narrowed down to eight applicants.
Those eight were interviewed by a panel including representatives from the city, Bend fire, Bend police, Bethlehem Inn and Redmond police. That narrowed it to the five under consideration.
The Legislature will apparently go into a special session on June 24 to take action on some police accountability measures, such as limiting the power of arbiters to block discipline or requiring that the Attorney General’s office investigate use-of-force incidents.
Any changes in the law may help more good police officers do their jobs well and better hold officers accountable.
The new police chief in Bend can make changes beyond that.
Let’s get the best one we can. And you can help do it.
