If you have a small business and need help, the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council has grants available for businesses and nonprofits with 25 or fewer employees. But time is running out to apply. The deadline is July 20.
The grant amounts may not be enough to save some businesses. Still they are nothing to sneeze at. For instance, businesses with 20-25 employees can be eligible for a grant of $12,500 or 60-day fixed expenses up to a maximum of $25,000.
There’s a long list of requirements to qualify. We will briefly summarize some, though it’s important to look at them yourself. They include that the business must be headquartered in Oregon, registered in Oregon and have its principal operations in Oregon. It also must have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, including being forced to close by executive order or having experienced 50% drops in revenue.
Hurry if you are interested. Contact your local chamber of commerce for more information or you can go to https://www.coic.org/grant/.
