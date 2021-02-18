Lead, radon, allergens, energy inefficiency are just some of the things people don’t want in their homes. But improvements cost money and low-income households are going to have trouble paying for them.
House Bill 2842 aims to do something about it. State Reps. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, and Jack Zika, R-Redmond, are sponsors.
The bill creates a Healthy Homes Program in the Oregon Health Authority. It would provide grants to homeowners and landlords so improvements to tackle those problems do happen.
A proposed amendment aims to clarify that the money could also be spent on fire and seismic resistance and appropriates $20 million for the program.
A long list of people submitted testimony in favor of the bill. The question we have: Would it be more important for Oregon to invest that $20 million in creating more affordable housing for people that don’t have it, rather than improving what some people have?
