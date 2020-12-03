Bend City Councilors got into a prolonged debate Wednesday night over Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions on religious organizations.
It wasn’t an insurrection. It didn’t get ugly. But there was some figurative pushing and shoving over what the city should do.
Councilors Bill Moseley and Justin Livingston backed a motion that: “The City of Bend shall not use city monies, equipment, or personnel for the purpose of enforcing pandemic health policies, which single out and discriminate against faith-based organizations or members thereof.”
The motion died. Don’t be surprised, though, if there are more such debates across the state. As serious as the pandemic is, the pandemic restrictions have serious consequences for businesses, religion and day-to-day life. Did the right argument win in Bend? Maybe. But there should be debates like this.
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week to block New York state from enforcing attendance limits at places of worship while the issue continues to be argued in court. The court said New York’s limits did not appear to be applied equally and singled “out houses of worship for especially harsh treatment.”
Moseley pointed out Gov. Brown’s restrictions also treat religious gatherings differently than other parts of society. For instance, he said his church has a 100-person cap under the governor’s restrictions. If it were a different type of entity other than a church, it could have more than 600 people.
There are at least two questions raised by Moseley’s and Livingston’s concern. Is Brown’s order constitutional or even fair to religious organizations? And is it right for the Bend City Council to pick and choose which laws or pandemic regulations to enforce?
We can’t answer if Brown’s order is constitutional. That’s a matter for the courts. Yes there are some similarities with the Supreme Court’s ruling for New York. Gov. Brown’s order is not neutral. It does differentiate between different types of gatherings. And it does cause harm to people who will not be able to attend their chosen worship service in their chosen way.
Those things could make Brown’s order subject to greater scrutiny by the courts. Is the decision to have more stringent policies for places of worship backed up by evidence of outbreaks or studies that show outbreaks are more likely? City Manager Eric King said Brown’s office told him it believes there is a legitimate difference. When people worship, they generally spend more time in close proximity to other people, than they do in say a retail store.
The focus of much of the council’s discussion was actually on the second question — how appropriate is it for the council to direct which laws are enforced. City Attorney Mary Winters said the right place to take up the concerns about Brown’s order is with a court challenge. The council does makes decisions all the time that indirectly change how state laws or regulations will be enforced. Adding more police or code inspectors generally means more enforcement. Reducing funding would mean less. But the council does not typically do things like block the police from enforcing the state’s laws for certain crimes by barring spending on them or directives not to enforce them.
Mayor Sally Russell and all the other councilors voted against the motion by Moseley and Livingston.
Local government is not supposed to be a rubber stamp of everything that the governor wants — even in a pandemic. Bend’s city government has a long history of pushing back on state policies it doesn’t like or lobbying to shape the direction of proposed policies. Debates like this are the most basic parts of democracy. This was a civil, responsible discussion. You could argue it didn’t fit neatly into how vintage council resolutions are brought forward in Bend. But it was a healthy debate about public health.
