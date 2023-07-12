Some Oregonians fall through the cracks of health insurance. Their incomes can waver just over where they would be eligible for Medicaid and under where they can afford paying for health insurance on their own.
The group of people who have the lowest insurance rate in Oregon make between 138% and 200% of the federal poverty level, according to the Oregon Health Authority. For a family of four, the federal poverty level is $30,000 a year.
Because people in that 138% to 200% group shift in and out of health coverage, they get poor care, delay care or don’t get care.
There’s a solution. Create a bridge health care program to cover them. Oregon has a plan.
There’s a problem. The plan is expected to increase insurance costs for people who use the Oregon health marketplace.
That’s because people eligible for the new bridge program would no longer be buying insurance from the state health insurance marketplace. That will in turn raise costs for people on the marketplace as insurers adjust prices. It may force some people with health care now off health care or impel them to take plans that cost less with fewer benefits.
The Oregon Health Authority and the state agency that regulates insurance are apparently “committed to continuing to work with carriers and legislators on solutions to improve marketplace affordability.”
So what is going to be in place before this bridge program starts?
