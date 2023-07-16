Go faster. Go farther. Go more green. Go easier on the roads.
The e-bike is an ingenious tool with a brilliant defect, the people riding them.
It’s fun to go fast and quiet without emitting, at least directly, the noxious gasses of internal combustion. If there is some pedaling and exercise along the way, many of us could use a lot more of that.
What happens, though, when you bequeath to people a new technology and put it on the roads.
And give it to kids.
And the roads in Bend were not that safe for bikes to begin with.
And the police are already busy chasing down serious crimes or testing their skills in psychology with the mentally ill.
And the laws weren’t already all agreed on.
And the schools weren’t ready with policies in place.
And nobody had already mapped out a public service campaign to urge wise use of e-bikes.
People get hurt. People complain.
Marshaling meticulous analysis before unleashing new technology is just not done. It wouldn’t murder innovation meaninglessly. It would muddy it up and earn sneers and snickers.
And so we have events, instead, such as the e-bike roundtable scheduled by the city of Bend and state Representative Emerson Levy, D-Bend for Tuesday.
There “invited organizations and subject-matter experts” will gather “to discuss e-bike enforcement, education and community engagement.”
