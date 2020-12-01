Oregon Republicans delayed a state cap-and-trade plan by shutting down the Legislature this year. But cap and trade is coming.
Gov. Kate Brown directed state agencies to do what they could without the Legislature. The Department of Environmental Quality is coming up with a plan. It’s narrowing down options. On Wednesday it’s holding a Zoom meeting with the public to get feedback.
The general concept has stayed fixed: The state would set a cap on emissions and then seek to reduce them over time. DEQ is aiming for a plan that “achieves greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets without sacrificing equitable outcomes and while limiting costs to consumers.” But if you think about those three goals, when you push harder on one, it moves the others.
How would Oregon pick the cap? Oregon could go aggressive and pick a cap below the level of current emissions. It would likely spur more immediate investment in clean energy. But it could also mean businesses that can move would want to move out of state. Consumers could face immediate price increases and that may create more political pressure on the plan.
How steep should the decline be in emissions? A steep decline would have an impact similar to an aggressive initial cap. More climate action would happen sooner. More investment in clean energy would happen sooner. But again businesses might look to leave and consumers might see more of an impact on prices.
How much trading should be allowed on emissions? Flexibility makes it easier for businesses to work out solutions that work for them. It would help them hold down costs. Flexibility could also slow the reduction of emissions by some entities and in some parts of the state.
How much use should be allowed of what are called alternative compliance instruments? The classic example comes from the effort to reduce acid rain. Government could require certain specific scrubber types on industrial smokestacks. Or it could allow businesses to come up with their own solutions. In climate change, the state of Oregon could dictate such things as whether investments in forestry projects are allowed as offsets to carbon emissions. The problem with alternative compliance instruments — other than the jargony name — is always certifying that they legitimately translate into reductions in greenhouse gases.
These are high level policy questions about Oregon’s plan. It’s not the nitty gritty. DEQ plans to start the nitty gritty discussions in January.
If you are interested, there is more information about the meeting on the DEQ’s website: https://tinyurl.com/deqcapplan.
The Zoom meeting starts at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
