It should pretty much go without saying that people shouldn’t be driving down Brooks Promenade. There are signs posted on the narrow street running behind the Tower Theatre and other businesses: “authorized vehicles only.”
We asked the city of Bend and the Bend Police Department Monday morning if they knew who “authorized” vehicles. The police referred us to the city, and the city says nobody does at the moment.
The street is more of an alleyway. When a car or truck is driving along it, pedestrians and bicyclists can be squeezed between the vehicle and buildings on one side and a low wall on the other. The street is not hazardous to your health. It isn’t going to win any awards for safety, either.
Why not formally make it a pedestrian/bicycle zone? And allow deliveries or vehicles that have some connection to the businesses along it? Well, the Bend City Council is scheduled on Wednesday to talk about just that.
Roger Worthington, the owner of Worthy Brewing and Worthy Taps and Tacos, has brought up the issue in the past. He did a video about it that you can see here tinyurl.com/bpromenade. He and Anthony Broadman, an attorney and a candidate for the Bend City Council, have submitted a proposal to councilors. Councilor Chris Piper encouraged his fellow councilors to put it on Wednesday’s agenda, and they did so.
The idea is that the city try a pilot program, putting up temporary barriers that could easily be moved by business employees or delivery drivers that need to get in. Those people would be “authorized.” Deliveries would be limited to certain hours — before 11 a.m. Performers at the Tower Theatre would have more leeway. Signs would be put letting people know the new restrictions. If the pilot works, it could be made permanent.
What’s not to like about that?
Bend city councilors and city staff may have concerns, and you may think of something, as well. We wouldn’t want the barriers to interfere with police or fire access. If you would like to comment on the concept, send councilors an email at council@bendoregon.gov.
