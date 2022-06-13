Taxes, new regulations and more work on water conservation are some of the goals the Bend City Council may set for the city this week.
Councilors don’t manage or control city employees. They have one employee essentially, the city manager. But one of the most important things the councilors do is set the broad goals and agenda for city staff. Councilors are scheduled to approve a revision to those goals this week.
There aren’t any dramatic changes, really. But the goals are what the councilors value made manifest. We’d like to highlight a couple we found interesting.
The city is trying to get Bend ready for more electric vehicles. It has already been working with a consultant about locating public charging stations to make it easier for people to switch to electric cars. A key issue remains of ensuring people who live in apartments get access to chargers, too.
The state has approved new development rules for cities that will require changes in how Bend can grow. Basically, the rules prioritize funding of transportation projects enabling people to walk, bike and take transit over cars. The rules also require more dense development over expanding the urban growth boundary. And now the city has to come up with a work plan to adapt to the new rules.
The city also has a goal of revising the development code to protect trees and another priority of promoting water conservation. Those may be goals people in Bend broadly agree on. But depending on how much the policies impact what people can do on their property may be another matter.
The council has already discussed putting a renewal of the fire operating levy on the May 2023 ballot. The amount has not been finalized. It may be an increase over what people pay now to ensure emergency response times don’t grow.
A revision of the police chief’s advisory council has been underway with the “focus on community representation, transparency, public oversight and accountability.” That sounds good, but it won’t be very transparent if it meets behind closed doors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.