Thanksgiving in a COVID-restricted bubble is not at all what we want for anyone. But it’s the best for everyone.
If 911 gets a bunch of calls over the holiday of neighbors calling out neighbors for violations of Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions, it’s going to feel like a societal failure on so many levels. Still, we hope you find a way to celebrate this Thanksgiving safely and not give aid and comfort to COVID-19.
By the way, there will not be an editorial page on Thanksgiving to allow more space for submissions from the community giving thanks.
