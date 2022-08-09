The Legislature gave two groups of students tuition breaks on college or graduate school. They get to pay in-state tuition even if they wouldn’t normally qualify as in state.
Veterans can pay in-state tuition even if they resided outside of Oregon.
And students who are not citizens of the U.S. can pay in-state as well if they check some boxes including went to high school in Oregon, got a diploma and intend to become citizens.
The bill passed in 2013 never promised anyone that they would get into college, a degree or financial aid.
“It simply gives them a path – a path to opportunity, a path to the American dream, a path to being a taxpayer, a path to greatness, and a path to being a contributor to our economy in the light of day, not relegated to the shadows,” Senate President Peter Courtney said at the time.
We looked at the report and it’s disappointing. Not because the program has been a flop. We can’t say that. It’s hard to know from the report what is happening.
House Bill 2787 said the report must include the number of students who applied and were accepted under the program. That number for the last two years was 900. Most of the students in the program are veterans. Just over one-third are non-citizens. And 95% of the participants are using it for undergraduate work. The program means substantial cost savings for the students — from about $12,000 to $25,000 a year for undergraduates, depending on where they go to school. In turn, that means the schools do get less money.
But that’s as far as the report goes. Maybe that’s all we need to know.
What we don’t know is how much this program made the difference for students. Did they choose to go to an Oregon school because of the program or at least influenced by the program? Or were they pretty well sold on attending an Oregon school anyway?
The goal of the program was to help students reach their goals and improve themselves. If it helped some do that, that’s enough. But without interviews with students, we don’t have a good idea of how well the program truly worked.
