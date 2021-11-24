Happy Thanksgiving to you from The Bulletin’s editorial board.
We hope you have much to be thankful over the past year, despite whatever wounds the pandemic continues to bring.
A big thank you goes out to those of you who volunteer, help a neighbor and help the community thrive. If you are looking for a way to give back, we bet you already have some good ideas. One shortcut to finding new opportunities is through Volunteer Central Oregon. Some organizations are looking for help with leadership skills. Others just need people willing to do what they can. The organization’s website is www.volunteercentraloregon.org.
We hope you found a safe way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year. And if you can, please look for ways in the coming year so that people may be moved to thank you.
