Some bills in the Oregon Legislature are not killed off outright. They are rewritten. Instead of bills making any substantive changes, they are transformed into studies. They become task force bills.
That's what happened to Senate Bill 1518, the Reach code bill. The original bill was about giving cities a tool they could adopt to compel that new buildings be built with more energy efficiency — 10% better than the base code. The amended version creates a task force.
The city of Bend backed the original. It fit nicely into the city's plans for greener development. The Bend Environmental Center and other environmental groups backed it. The Kor Community Land Trust, headquartered in Bend which builds affordable housing, supported it. It would have been the state taking climate action now. No waiting.
Some builders didn't like it. Northwest Natural Gas didn't like it. Some environmental groups apparently wanted more aggressive steps. And important in a Legislature controlled by Democrats, some unions had concerns about the bill.
Under the original bill, cities had the option of adopting the greener Reach code. One argument against it was it would make housing in Oregon more expensive and more complicated to build when the state has good energy efficiency standards for new construction. Some cities might adopt it. Others might not. There could theoretically be places where on one street new commercial and residential buildings would have to be built to one standard and another standard not far away.
Instead, a task force will be formed to study building codes for new — and existing buildings — and come back and make recommendations for the 2023 Legislature to adopt.
That may not be such a bad outcome, depending on how you feel about this issue. More time and more thought put into legislation is usually not a bad thing. The standards may even be smarter and greener than the original. There may be better understanding of costs. And it doesn't happen every time, but the Legislature does tend to take recommendations from task forces seriously.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.