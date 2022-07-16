Oregon’s future depends on a system of water management built for the past.
Water rights are not based on need or how efficiently water is used. The state arguably does not have enough data about how much water it has and how it is used. Regulations can get in the way of moving water to where it is needed. In the Deschutes Basin, the projections are that — without changes — water supply will continue to not meet demand.
We asked the three likely candidates for governor — Republican Christine Drazan, independent Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek — a few questions about water. We had to abbreviate their responses in many cases and put the responses in alphabetical order.
We hope that this gives you more information when you are thinking about who to vote for in November.
Do Oregon’s water laws need to be changed? What specifically do you feel needs to be changed and how specifically should it be changed?
Drazan: ...I am not supportive of overturning the existing structure, but there are clearly some opportunities to improve outcomes for our farmers and ranchers. We need to pursue innovations in how we manage water, invest in large-scale storage, and continue to invest in innovation for conservation of water. At the end of the day, we need leadership on this issue that recognizes the importance of supporting our agriculture sector while also respecting the other stakeholders and the need to protect our salmon and manage other environmental considerations. We also need leadership at the state level that is prepared to stand up to the federal government and assert our rights as a state.
Johnson: I certainly hope that no one running for governor would contend that our water laws are adequate to our water needs.... There’s no question that our laws need to change, the real question is how do they need to change, who needs to be involved in that conversation and what data are we missing in order to plot the path forward toward an actual strategic water plan for the state. ...
Local partners need reliable leadership, strong administration, and a clear vision that they are not getting from Salem and as Oregon’s independent governor, I will fix that. Next, we need a statewide plan that builds up from a base of at least regional planning, as places like Umatilla, Tillamook and Klamath Counties all face different challenges....I hope I am conveying the strong impression that I realize that before we can change our laws, we must change the structures within which we are now making our laws....
Kotek: Not necessarily. The first order of business is to figure out if we can improve how water is shared and managed under existing water law. That’s why I made sure the state budget included funding in 2021 to convene a workgroup of agricultural water users, municipalities, conservation groups, tribal interests, environmental justice organizations, and state agencies to have a balanced, strategic conversation about how the state can build on Oregon’s 100 Year Water Vision. I am hopeful that this group, which includes capable, bipartisan leadership from Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, and Rep. Ken Helm, D-Beaverton, will be able to come to consensus recommendations. In the meantime, I also support investing more federal and state dollars in water infrastructure projects....
Does Oregon sufficiently measure water use? What if any changes should be made?
Drazan: In general, we have sufficient information on water use from districts and local governments who provide their own measurements. Any changes in the way we collect and assess data should be made with the end goal of increasing access to water for those that need it. I’m skeptical of adding any layers of bureaucracy and red tape to our current system unless it advances a specific public policy goal.
Johnson: It is easy to say we need more data to make better decisions. I am certain every politician will say that. But before we expand the data collection apparatus and requirements, we need an effort to properly assess the value of the data we are currently collecting and better tie data collection to decision-making and accountability....Having said that, I believe we suffer now from insufficient data to predict future water needs as we track current usage with little understanding of the factors influencing fluctuations. Finally, we need the state to collect data with agreed upon metrics that goes beyond usage to better shape and understand need parameters as water use and access become inherently more competitive.... The burden of collecting additional data must lie with the state....
Kotek: No. We need more data to understand the amount of water available in our rivers, streams, and aquifers. I support the ongoing work to build a database that can then be used to inform what changes need to be made.
Over allocation of our water resources and inefficient use of irrigation water has led to water shortages for Central Oregon’s farmers. What changes, if any, do you recommend to address this?
Drazan: As governor, I will have the opportunity to call for accountability from the Oregon Water Resources Department. We need flexibility to ensure the state is a partner, not an adversary, to address the needs of water users. OWRD needs to embrace a culture of collaboration and recognize that these users have a right to water and we have to work to ensure that continues. We also need to ensure that OWRD is more responsive to water users when disputes come up. It’s not acceptable for bureaucrats to drag their feet when an individual’s access to water or even livelihood hangs in the balance.
Johnson: ...(A)s I said in the answer to the first question, we need to better structure and follow regional water decision-making with stronger participation from stakeholders and local jurisdictions. Right now, those tables are assembled largely to watch the state mismanage water policy with little power to do anything about it. So, I want to acknowledge that the problem your question implies has stemmed from poor decision-making that itself comes from poor decision-making structures.....
I would point out that while I don’t know enough about the overuse or irrigation inefficiencies in Central Oregon in order to act as though I could mandate a solution, I can say that I understand how those issues arise from our current system, how they can only be solved with the right people at the table, and that they will not be solved at the departmental level even under a Johnson administration. The strength I offer as an independent governor is that I will both be capable of and expected to change the rules by which we conduct both politics and policy. ...
Kotek: We need to change state policy to stop issuing water rights until we know that there is enough water to satisfy those rights. That will require better data about groundwater and surface water resources, thoughtful place-based planning processes, and ongoing leadership from legislators, local partners, and state agencies.
The fact is that climate change will only worsen the devastation that farmers, wildlife, and rural economies are already experiencing from years of historic droughts and wildfires. As governor, I will ensure that the state continues leading with a collaborative approach to address Oregon’s critical and complex water issues.
