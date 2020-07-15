Providing clean water to residents is one of the most basic functions of government. Government is failing residents on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. It’s so bad it’s dangerous to human health.
Boil water notices are frequent. There have been multiple breaks in the system. The tribes don’t have the money for a permanent fix. More help will come from Congress, maybe.
State Rep. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, had secured more than $7 million in lottery funds to help. But the pandemic killed that by drying up lottery revenues.
The good news is that the Oregon Emergency Board has stepped in to approve $3.5 million for improvements. It won’t fix the entire system. It would finance upgrades, redundant water mains to address breaks and more, according to emergency board documents.
The Bulletin’s reporting has highlighted the water problems on the reservation for years. And for years, tribal, state and federal officials have failed to adequately address it. How much longer must residents on the reservation wait for clean water?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.