First full day in office: Gov. Tina Kotek sets an ambitious state goal for housing of 36,000 homes per year.
Just over 100 days later: The Bend Park & Recreation District board votes to raise the cost of building a home.
First full day in office: Gov. Tina Kotek sets an ambitious state goal for housing of 36,000 homes per year.
Just over 100 days later: The Bend Park & Recreation District board votes to raise the cost of building a home.
The total fee adjustment for the district’s system development charges will go up for new homes about 11% as of July 1.
And not to pile on, but the city of Bend was already talking about piling on with more fees itself that will make housing more expensive.
It’s like governments in Oregon is working at cross purposes to solve Oregon’s housing problem.
The park district and the city of Bend are trying to keep up with demand for services and pay their bills. That’s understandable. It’s defendable. And they both do have programs and policies aimed at helping the poor and helping on housing.
But the park district and the city are raising or talking about raising the cost of building more housing at the same time the state goal is to build more housing.
Kotek’s production goal is about an 80% increase over the recent trend in housing construction. “…It will take an ongoing commitment from local, state, federal, nonprofit, and private sector partners to achieve this target,” as her office stated.
The state’s new Housing Production Advisory Council is looking at a lot of options for changes to create more housing, including land availability, permitting, building codes, workforce shortages and financing. A couple of fresh new obstacles to overcome will be the new fees for housing in Bend.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Cancel anytime. Already a Subscriber? Sign in
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.