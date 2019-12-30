When the carbon tax legislation failed in the Legislature, proponents of the carbon tax went right back to the drawing board.

Ballot measures are brewing. New legislation is being drafted for the 2020 session. And what we’d like to talk about are some slides Gov. Kate Brown’s office has apparently been using to explain the administration’s next steps. We found them released on Brown’s public records log.

The slides give insights into the governor’s carbon tax policy objectives, the plans to try to mitigate some bad effects and a chart showing what the governor could do through executive action.

We don’t have a lot of detail. It’s just not in the slides. Charles Boyle, press secretary for Gov. Brown, told us the slides were used by staff “to update various stakeholder groups—including business groups, advocacy groups, and state legislators—about some of the potential updates to last year’s legislation that could be considered during the short session.”

Not every policy idea in the slides will likely make into the legislation, he added. “Clearly, though, doing nothing is not an option, not when we see how climate change is already hurting our rural communities and economy.”

The policy objectives in the slides aren’t surprises or new — reducing emissions by 45% by 2035 and 80% by 2050, keeping the regulation low cost and raising money for investments in green energy.

The general plan is the same as the one for the 2019 legislation. The state would replace its current greenhouse gas reduction goals with comprehensive emissions limits that decline each year. Some businesses would have to get allowances every year to cover their emissions. They could do it through a state auction or trading for them. When the state auctions off allowances, it will raise money that the state may, in turn, spend on investments to make the state greener or mitigate some of the effects of the new regulation.

One contentious issue of the 2019 bill was what it might do to prices at the gas pump. Critics of that proposal said it would have raise prices almost immediately to $5 a gallon. Supporters of the bill said gas prices would rise by about $3 by 2050. Whoever may be right, a concept in the slides is to gradually implement the changes in gas prices. It would be somewhat like how the changes in Oregon’s minimum wage were implemented. It would be phased in, starting in Oregon’s more metropolitan counties, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington and spreading.

A proposal in the slides would also require that the bill be reauthorized in 2035. That might reassure some people that impacts and forecasting about the future will be reassessed.

There’s also a comparison in the slides between what could be accomplished with legislation and what could be accomplished just with the governor’s executive authority. Basically, legislation could accomplish much more. For instance, the governor could not extend her authority over emissions from imported electricity. She also could not auction off permits or allowances — meaning the state would not be generating any revenue for green investments.

Draft versions of new legislation are floating around among Oregon policymakers. The bill will arguably be the most important legislation of 2020. But will the changes be enough so Republican lawmakers don’t walkout to block it? We’ll see.