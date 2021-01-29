Gov. Kate Brown has exerted exceptional authority during the pandemic. That means there should be more government transparency, not less.
Brown backed less transparency earlier this week. Then a few hours after an earlier version of this editorial went online on Friday she reversed her decision.
Gov. Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority in March to “share all COVID-19 information with the public that does not compromise patient privacy.” The Oregonian has carefully laid out what happened. The OHA began releasing basic information about each person killed by COVID-19. It included a person’s age, county, location of death, the dates of their positive test and death and if the person had underlying health conditions. The person’s name was not released.
It was essential information for the public to understand how the virus is killing people. Most importantly, it helps Oregonians understand that each death is the death of a person.
Gov. Brown backed on Thursday what she said was an internal OHA decision to stop providing the detailed reports. It suddenly had become too much work for OHA.
That was odd. OHA had been doing it for 10 months.
What was also peculiar was it followed Gov. Brown’s decision to make it a priority to vaccinate teachers before many seniors. The change would have made it more difficult to track how many seniors die as vaccinations they could have received went to teachers, instead.
And if that did not make you curious, the OHA decision to stop releasing the details because they were too much work was coupled with an OHA decision to release other details. The OHA has started releasing a breakdown of the underlying health conditions of those who have died from COVID-19. It had argued in August releasing that sort of information would create “confusion.” So now Oregonians won’t be confused?
Legislators challenged the OHA change. It was not just Republicans. Sen. Michael Dembrow, a Portland Democrat, asked OHA officials to reconsider, as The Oregonian reported.
“I believe that there’s real human value in seeing these individuals that we’ve lost each day, even if we don’t know their names, or really much about them at all other than their age and location,” Dembrow wrote. “Still, they come across as individuals, as more than a statistic. I value that, particularly in the midst of this dreadful pandemic, and I know many of you do as well.”
No decision Gov. Brown or OHA makes during the pandemic is going to be without tradeoffs. But who was Gov. Brown and OHA looking out for with this decision? The public’s cooperation hinges on the public trusting their government. Brown was right to reverse it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.