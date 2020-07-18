The contentious Metolius train is right where it should be: gone. Thursday night it was trashed by a city worker with a backhoe and taken to a landfill. Good riddance.
It took longer than it should have for the city to reach that decision. And it’s terrible that people made death threats and also threatened to burn down City Hall if it was not removed. But it’s gone.
Convicted sexual abuser Richard Eugene Pickett used working on that wooden train as a pretense to sexually abuse his former stepdaughter, Cassie Ruwaldt.
Pickett “pleaded guilty to 36 felonies related to child sex abuse and child pornography. Today, he’s an inmate of Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton, 11 years into a 36-year prison sentence,” as The Bulletin’s Garrett Andrews reported.
Ruwaldt showed up at a Metolius City Council meeting in March and told them about it. She suggested burning it. April was Child Abuse Prevention Month. She even offered to buy it.
The Metolius City Council knew that and still planned to display it in front of City Hall. The justifications were terribly flimsy. No matter how proud the city is of its railroad history, it would have been a monument to child abuse as well as the town’s history. We hope this mess is over.
