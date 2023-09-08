Drug user
If you don’t like Measure 110 and its decriminalization of most possession of illegal drugs, blame Portugal.

Blaming Portugal is not entirely fair. But Portugal was held up as a model in how to win the war on drugs. The idea there was to treat drug problems as an addiction and not a crime. The country decriminalized most possession.

Money Illusion

'The way it was crafted was an affront to logic.'

A perennial problem with ballot measures.

Skittish

Measure 110 is effective in allowing drug addicts to use more drugs, increasing their risk of death, which is reflected in the increasing death rate since 110 passed. The increased rate is multifactorial, but one would expect a decreasing death rate if 110 was reasonably successful versus record level ODs. We did not model our laws like Portugal and missed by a mile if we were trying to replicate their success. This law has led to serious consequences, but still we are allowing it to persist.

