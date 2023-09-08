If you don’t like Measure 110 and its decriminalization of most possession of illegal drugs, blame Portugal.
Blaming Portugal is not entirely fair. But Portugal was held up as a model in how to win the war on drugs. The idea there was to treat drug problems as an addiction and not a crime. The country decriminalized most possession.
Sound familiar? It’s what voters wanted with Measure 110.
Now there is a minor hullabaloo over some Oregon legislators traveling to Portugal to learn more about how decriminalization has worked. The trip is being partially paid by none other than a major backer of Measure 110, “the Oregon Health Justice Recovery Alliance, a coalition of state and national groups,” The Oregonian reported.
It apparently is ethical for the group to pay for legislators to take the trip. It is a fact-finding effort, not a vacation. Mostly Democratic legislators are going. One Republican, state Rep. Lily Morgan, R-Grants Pass, is, too. She is an opponent of Measure 110. That should add some needed balance.
Measure 110 needs help. The way it was crafted was an affront to logic. Handing an addicted person a ticket with essentially no consequences does not convince them to seek treatment. Some people are ready to repeal it. Ballot measures are brewing.
There won’t be a miracle with anything Oregon’s fact finders find in Portugal.
There is not going to be perfection in any effort to stop something that preys so well on human imperfections.
The fact finders should remember it is not Measure 110 that must be saved. It is lives.
The Bend Parks and Rec Department and the Bend-La Pine school district are mulling new policies for e-bike riding in parks and to and from schools. At present 16-year-olds are allowed to ride e-bikes, but there have been some concerns that e-bikes should be treated more like motorized vehicles, following strict rules of the road. Send comments to letters@bendbulletin.com
'The way it was crafted was an affront to logic.'
A perennial problem with ballot measures.
Measure 110 is effective in allowing drug addicts to use more drugs, increasing their risk of death, which is reflected in the increasing death rate since 110 passed. The increased rate is multifactorial, but one would expect a decreasing death rate if 110 was reasonably successful versus record level ODs. We did not model our laws like Portugal and missed by a mile if we were trying to replicate their success. This law has led to serious consequences, but still we are allowing it to persist.
