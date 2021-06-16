We want wearing masks to be over. We want more normalcy in restaurants, in stores, in backyard parties and in schools.
And Oregon is so wonderfully close. We just need several more thousand people to get vaccinated to get us to the 70% adult, statewide vaccination rate that Gov. Kate Brown set as the trigger for dropping most restrictions.
We can debate if 70% is the right number. We can debate as some argued Tuesday night before the Bend-La Pine School Board that the restrictions should already be gone.
But vaccines are the most potent weapon we have against this virus. They work. Cases in Central Oregon have dropped fairly steadily since May.
And even if someone does contract COVID who has been vaccinated, the severity of the illness is usually reduced.
If you happen to be someone still on the fence about the vaccine, well, here’s one more thing to think about. Your employer can require all workers entering a workplace to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There do have to be reasonable accommodations for those who have medical reasons or a religious belief, but basically employers can require it. That’s a decision by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Perhaps that will be challenged and overturned. Those are the rules now.
The worrying thing about the 70% number is there are pockets of Oregon and of the country where vaccination rates are low. In Malheur County for instance, less than 30% of the people are vaccinated. Some areas of Jefferson County are that low as well. At this point, that’s more about a choice than lack of available vaccine.
Masks are going to come off. We are going to get more back to normal. But people are still going to end up in the hospital. Gasping for air. Removed from those they love. And some will die.
Please get vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.