The news industry has been going down. Unless something changes, it’s going to get worse.
More communities across the country won’t be able to find out what’s going on in their local schools or their local governments — except from well-crafted news releases. Some news organizations already parrot releases and call it news. Other changes will progress: Sparse reporting. Silence replacing journalists holding people in power accountable.
More of that will happen if Congress doesn’t allow news organizations to freely negotiate with internet behemoths Facebook and Google.
Full disclosure: We are speaking directly in this editorial about the interests of this newspaper and other journalism organizations. But our readers, our community and the nation also stand to lose vital access to information.
There is something that can be done. Congress could pass the bipartisan, Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, HR 2054.
The bill doesn’t give news organizations a handout. It does not snare Facebook and Google in new regulation. It gives news publishers temporary safe harbor from antitrust laws to band together to negotiate with online platforms. They cannot do that now.
Facebook and Google are good at making money and whizzes at technology. Congratulations to them. But some of their billions come from plucking news product and sharing it when it publishes online.
News organizations get a trickle of revenue from ads on those pages. Facebook and Google get the big bucks. Their algorithms guide what you see and what you don’t. They gobble up information about individuals and how they use the internet and use that, too.
Imagine The Bulletin trying to negotiate on its own for a better deal with Facebook and Google. Who wins? It’s not a fair fight. Allowing news organizations across the country to join up would give them a chance.
We asked Oregon Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, and Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, for their opinions on the bill. It is not a new concept. It has been around for years. Their answers were disappointing. Merkley’s staff told us he has not yet been briefed on the bill. Wyden is “considering” it and pointed out that he is the son of a journalist. Walden is being cautious about the bill, because he is the ranking Republican member on the House committee with some oversight of it.
We can understand those responses, perhaps. We read newspapers. There is certainly more going on in the world than the dissolution of the news business. We also read history. When people fail to take interest and act, the little guys get squashed.
