The Treasury Department told states they should spend 45% of their coronavirus relief funds on local governments with a population of less than 500,000.
Oregon has not. Should it? Who is best at deciding where the money should go, the state or local governments?
Only $200 million of the $1.38 billion that state has received in coronavirus relief funds have been directed to the local level. If the state followed the Treasury Department guidance, it would be more like $620 million.
But the federal guidance is a “should,” not a shall. So there’s been a tug of war in Oregon over how the money should be divided up. On Monday, the legislative emergency board could make a decision.
The decision could make a difference locally. The city of Bend, the Bend Chamber of Commerce, NeighborImpact, EDCO, the United Way of Central Oregon, local legislators and more have all signed a letter urging the legislative board to give local entities more of a share.
The city of Bend received $2.6 million of the $200 million. Some $600,000 of it is going to go to qualifying city costs from the pandemic. The remaining $2 million is being spread across NeighborImpact, United Way of Central Oregon and the Bend Chamber.
That will just scratch the surface of the need. For instance, the city of Bend expects costs and loss of revenue may total $10 million for the city. That’s about 20 percent of the city’s general fund revenue.
We also can’t imagine the state has better knowledge than NeighborImpact on the local issues it works on, such as housing, child care and more. Does the state really have better knowledge of the local business situation than EDCO and chambers of commerce?
The state should more closely follow the Treasury Department’s guidance and work through local governments rather than keeping control of most funding for itself.
