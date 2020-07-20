The wrenching impact of the pandemic on local businesses is far from over. Help them out by shopping local.
You can also help by encouraging your representatives in Congress to renew and reinvigorate the federal Paycheck Protection Plan. It’s a loan program designed to help businesses keep workers on the payroll. The Bulletin benefited from it. As with any government program, the PPP was not perfect in design or implementation. It was still valuable.
“The program likely is a key driver behind the stronger employment reports recently,” Oregon state economist Josh Lehner wrote. “Firms that received PPP said the loans would support more than 600,000 jobs in Oregon. That’s about 1 in 3 private sector jobs in the state. Overall this is to be celebrated.”
The impact of the pandemic has been nothing short of cataclysmic on jobs and output. Unemployment shot right past 11 %. Businesses shut down. We are still, though, smack in the middle of this precipitous downturn. And the PPP is ending. Oregon does not need unemployment to surge as the virus surges.
Yes, there’s more to recovery than the PPP. Cutting taxes might help because consumers will have more to spend. Federal aid to state and local governments is also important because, if they cut back, it’s just going to make it harder to climb back out again. And the critical problem remains the public health crisis. Consumers aren’t going to go out and buy stuff as long as the public health crisis is so severe. Solving the public health crisis and easing its impact need to be foremost. But as Congress comes back into session, PPP is on the agenda. Give businesses another round.
