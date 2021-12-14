The Stevens Road tract is a unique opportunity for Bend: The city gets to add 261 acres for development, creating essentially a new neighborhood.
And there are only a few days left for you to walk through the city’s virtual tour of the plans and give feedback on its open house on the project. The link is here: tinyurl.com/openSteven. The opportunities for public comment don’t necessarily end there, but as plans develop it can be harder to alter the momentum.
Bend has an acute housing problem. More land for development won’t solve that. It could ease some of the pressure. The idea is this land will be used for a master-planned community with a focus on providing workforce and affordable housing. The city has a deadline to complete a plan for the area and send it off to the state by July 1.
The property is sort of near High Desert Middle School, east of 27th Street and part of it is along Stevens Road. Stevens Road is the only road that serves it. There is no public transit there, yet.
The city wants to know what you value about this future development — walkability, affordable housing, minimizing risk for wildfire, reducing the need for driving and more.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Residents who live in the vicinity of Juniper Ridge are protesting the idea of a managed outdoor homeless shelter being hosted on the land, mainly citing concerns about safety and their general discomfort with being near unhoused people. If not there, where? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.