Bend

City of Bend.

The city of Bend is headed toward revising the code for homeless shelters. It’s not really a question of if it is going to change, more how it should change.

How big should shelters be able to be? How much parking should be required? What about shelters in neighborhoods zoned residential? Should people be allowed to host a “hardship shelter” in their driveway?

The city conducted an online survey to get some feedback. It doesn’t precisely measure people’s attitudes in Bend. It has some results. For instance, some of the strongest opposition is to the idea of people being allowed to host a “hardship shelter” in their driveways.

There’s much more to preventing homelessness than housing. Addiction and other physical and mental health treatment. Decent-paying jobs. But there’s clearly a disconnect for some people between providing housing — even a camp — and preventing homelessness. They believe it’s like providing an incentive to be homeless. Build it and they will come. Build it and if it’s anywhere near my house, it will reduce my property values and make me feel less safe.

If you don’t give people stable housing, though, can we really expect people to be able to follow through on any needed treatment or show up every day ready for work?

If you agree or if you don’t, the Bend City Council is getting closer to making decisions on its code. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.

