The city of Bend is headed toward revising the code for homeless shelters. It’s not really a question of if it is going to change, more how it should change.
How big should shelters be able to be? How much parking should be required? What about shelters in neighborhoods zoned residential? Should people be allowed to host a “hardship shelter” in their driveway?
The city conducted an online survey to get some feedback. It doesn’t precisely measure people’s attitudes in Bend. It has some results. For instance, some of the strongest opposition is to the idea of people being allowed to host a “hardship shelter” in their driveways.
There’s much more to preventing homelessness than housing. Addiction and other physical and mental health treatment. Decent-paying jobs. But there’s clearly a disconnect for some people between providing housing — even a camp — and preventing homelessness. They believe it’s like providing an incentive to be homeless. Build it and they will come. Build it and if it’s anywhere near my house, it will reduce my property values and make me feel less safe.
If you don’t give people stable housing, though, can we really expect people to be able to follow through on any needed treatment or show up every day ready for work?
If you agree or if you don’t, the Bend City Council is getting closer to making decisions on its code. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Two years ago, the Bend Park & Recreation District shelved plans to build a footbridge over the Deschutes River southwest of Bend. Now a grassroots movement that supports the bridge idea is gearing up for a renewed campaign to build the bridge. If you have a detailed opinion, send it to letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.