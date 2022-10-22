The goal for Cheyenne Purrington is simple and challenging: Get to functional zero in homelessness in Deschutes County.
She’s the new executive director of the Coordinated Houseless Response Office for the county. She’s the point person to line up the efforts of the many nonprofits and government agencies that already work on houselessness to maximize their effectiveness.
She has not been in the job long. She began in the middle of September. She already sees things she wants to fix.
Data.
She wants more investment in strong data.
“We need to know the scale and scope of the problem of who is experiencing homelessness and why,” she told us last week.
Annual headcounts are the best the county has and can be full of holes. There also needs to be an understanding of where there are successes and failures.
“When you have good data, you are able to prioritize the most vulnerable in the community, which is the most cost-effective use of limited funding,” she said. “We need to be able to assess if our interventions are effective.”
Better data should give the community an edge when seeking funding.
One example of a specific fix she has in mind is to make entry into the county’s system for tracking individuals more robust. People can call between noon and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday to get into the system. It needs to be more flexible to work better.
Funding is always going to be an issue. But just stretching the current capacity with more money is not the answer.
“Truly if I were to go out tomorrow and double the funding that we have locally, none of our nonprofits would be able to double their efforts,” she said.
She wants to build the capacity of the nonprofits. She wants to find ways to help them with training, recruitment and avoiding burnout. She wants to invest in using people who have been through homelessness and transitioned out to act as peer navigators to help others do the same.
She knows that some people may be frustrated with the progress in Deschutes County. They may feel more and more money is spent and there does not seem to be much improvement.
“You can’t just look at the current situation and say whatever the current evidence-based practices are not effective,” she said. “The truth of that is that they are effective. Most communities have not applied them at scale.”
There is no budget line for homelessness in city, county or state government. The costs add up in calls for service, in emergency room bills, in costs of clean ups of homeless camps.
The cost of supportive housing for a person experiencing homelessness may run about $10,000 a year, Purrington says. “A single night in the ER can wrack up a bill that expensive.”
From her childhood, Purrington knows what it can be like for a single parent raising a child alone with limited income. She has worked in this field for 20 some years. She is not a social worker. She has always worked for nonprofits and on the property and management side. She knows communities have been able to achieve real success in driving down the number of people experiencing homelessness. She was part of an effort in South Lake Tahoe that was able to do it.
We are lucky to have her here. She’s going to need our help. What could you do to make this county a success story in dealing with homelessness?
