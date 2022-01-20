You can already zero in on a ity of Bend webpage and get an idea of the power of the city’s equity mapping tool. Tune your browser to the following link to see an example, tinyurl.com/Bendequitymap.
It can be a powerful tool for policymakers. By matching demographic data with a map, you can see where people who are disabled, minorities, seniors, who are below the poverty line or who have limited English proficiency are concentrated.
It’s already helped city officials understand better how transportation decisions may impact various communities. The Bend Park & Recreation District has already talked about using the tool to help them make decisions about parks and trails.
But Bend’s equity mapping is still a work in progress. It can still be improved. As Bend city councilors were briefed Wednesday night, more work could be done to talk to those communities and get their input about how the tool might and should be used. Anna Allen, the city’s equity and inclusion director, also wants to look at the question of how the tool may be used to perpetuate inequity, instead of reduce inequity. Are there things the city could do to avoid that?
If you have thoughts about how the city should use the tool or could improve it, Anna Allen’s email is aallen@bendoregon.gov.
