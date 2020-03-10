It’s way too early to say how the state of Oregon and county health departments will be judged in dealing with the new coronavirus disease, called COVID-19.
But if you want solid, accurate information about what is going on, they are making strong efforts to bring it to you. Central Oregon public health departments have been putting out a daily briefing with details about the number of cases in Oregon, the nation and the world. There are links to more information, including what you should do. They will deliver updates directly to your inbox every day if you sign up. Sign up at http://bit.ly/deschuteshealthalerts.
One thing they stress is if people have concerns about having COVID-19, they should call their health care provider first. Don’t just automatically march off to the emergency room. Listen to what your health provider says. Do call 911, if you have a medical emergency.
The Oregon Health Authority has also begun holding regular briefings. Those can be watched on YouTube.com. OHA and other officials do their best to answer any questions. The OHA website, www.oregon.gov/oha, is also loaded up with information.
The Bulletin is, of course, a good source of information, too. But if you want more, the county public health departments and the state are providing it.
