The Old Bend Neighborhood might be the first residential area of Bend where paid parking will be required on the street.

The Bend City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance on Wednesday to continue the Old Bend Neighborhood’s parking district. That won’t mean too much of a change for that neighborhood. It was used for a pilot program to test how well a residential parking permit system might work. Basically, residents pay for a permit to allow them to park on the street. And it also limited on-street parking for everyone else. It has been frequently used by people heading downtown or to activities in Drake Park.

Adding paid, on-street parking to that neighborhood, though, would be new. It would be new for Bend.

Why does Old Bend get this first? There was a legitimate problem and neighbors mobilized. Pressure from people in that neighborhood made it happen. They showed up to council meetings and insisted their neighborhood had a problem that the city needed to fix. And the city responded.

We can’t say that will work for every problem or every neighborhood. But the Old Bend parking change does show it can happen.

