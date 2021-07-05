Bend’s official city climate policies could very well look something like these four:
1. Get the city to 100% renewable electricity. It might mean Bend residents pay more for power, but have a greener footprint.
2. Encourage energy efficiency in residential and commercial buildings with new incentives. Not all incentives would necessarily cost money — prioritizing city permitting, for instance.
3. Make Bend’s transportation system more friendly to slower traffic — bikes and pedestrians.
4. Encourage more residents to compost their food waste.
Those aren’t necessarily going to be the recommendations the city’s Environment and Climate Committee makes to the Bend City Council. But those are the top of the list in four categories the committee identified.
That’s how Bend’s climate policy is being made. The committee has spent months discussing and debating what Bend should do. It recognizes there just isn’t enough bandwidth for the committee and the city to tackle too much. This week it will be meeting to further narrow and refine its list.
Want to shape climate policy for the city? Watch what the committee is doing and give it feedback. It meets again on July 8. More information is available here: www.bendoregon.gov/government/committees/environment-climate-committee.
