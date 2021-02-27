When contractors were digging at OSU-Cascades in 2019 to reclaim the pumice pit, campus officials took the editorial board on a tour. We saw the geographic fault line running through the property. An eye-catcher.
OSU-Cascades isn’t putting a building on the fault, of course. But it was a reminder that as much as it may feel like fault lines are a somewhere-else-in-Oregon issue, they are really all over the state. Mostly, they are quiet.
The Cascadia Subduction Zone off Oregon’s coast is the one that’s really “active” in geological terms and has produced intense earthquakes. It’s last quake was in 1700 with a magnitude of 9.0. They have come as few as 190 years apart or as often as 1,200 years apart. The state says Oregonians along the coast can expect to be without services and assistance for as long as two weeks if one hits. Central Oregon will be a staging area for relief efforts.
Beginning in March, Oregonians will get a new tool to at least give a few seconds warning, perhaps before the earth starts shaking for an earthquake.
That’s the best scientists can do, so far. Those few seconds can make a difference, though.
The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning will go live on mobile devices in Oregon on March 11. If you search ShakeAlert and Oregon on the web, there’s more information. It’s worth checking out.
