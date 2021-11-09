Democratic Oregon lawmakers claim they can draw legislative maps to favor individuals.
That statement seems preposterous. It would be gerrymandering at some of its most gerrymanderingist.
And yet, it’s just what lawyers for the Legislature say.
Their argument, reported thanks to work of The Oregonian, comes in response to a lawsuit challenging the way state House districts were drawn. Two voters alleged that the districts violated restrictions on not dividing communities of interest and protecting an incumbent. Rep. Marty Wilde, D-Eugene, believes his precinct was put into a district that leans Republican to hurt his ability to challenge state Democratic Sen. Floyd Prozanski and because Wilde criticized the way Democrats drew legislative maps.
Some states embed a detailed prohibition against gerrymandering in their state constitutions. Oregon doesn’t. Oregon’s Constitution only says districts must be equal in population. Other issues such as not dividing communities of interest or playing favorites with individuals have only been in state statutes.
What the lawyers argue is that Oregon legislators passed a law to redraw the state’s legislative districts. And when they passed the new law, it superseded any old law that may conflict with it. They aren’t claiming that districts were drawn to favor individuals and that’s OK. They are claiming it would be OK under the law.
We are not lawyers. We don’t know if a court will buy that argument or not. But it is not what state officials and legislators have been telling Oregonians.
When Shemia Fagan was running for secretary of state and talked about gerrymandering, she said Oregon law strictly prohibits (partisan gerrymandering)” by “drawing district lines to benefit any political party, incumbent or person…”
Now? Well Fagan has been silent.
Gov. Kate Brown has defined “The Oregon Way” as coming together at the table to find common ground, to the mutual benefit of us all.
We don’t dispute there’s something to that. And when it happens, it’s something to be proud of.
But there is also a different Oregon Way. It’s the one where Oregon politicians tell the public one thing and actually, another thing is true. It happened recently with the state’s new death penalty law, which made the death penalty in the state far more restrictive. Legislators — even authors of the legislation and Gov. Brown — claimed it would not be retroactive and change previous convictions. It does.
And now again, Oregonians were told by their leaders that one thing is true about gerrymandering and it is not true.
Wonder why so many people get disgusted with politicians? That is why.
There should be little question that it is a conflict of interest for lawmakers to draw the boundaries of their own districts. A ballot initiative would have changed that and put in place an independent redistricting commission to draw the legislative maps.
Would that fix all the problems with redistricting? We doubt it. But it’s getting harder to argue Oregon’s lawmakers deserve to keep this power for themselves.
