Sen. Sara Gelser was an outspoken champion of children in Oregon’s foster care system during the 2019 Legislature, and it’s clear she has no intention of giving up that role during the 2020 short session that begins Monday, Feb. 3. She’s one of the chief sponsors of Senate Bill 1566, which aims to make dramatic improvements in the state’s foster care system.
While the bill makes changes in several areas, a couple stand out. It would make some Oregon children placed in out-of-state care eligible for the Oregon Promise. That program grants students money for community college tuition. The change would give a leg up to young men and women who may have had only a slim shot at higher education.
Perhaps the most important section of the bill would deal with assuring that children sent out of state for residential treatment programs are both few in number and treated well.
If the bill becomes law, those who operate out-of-state treatment programs would have to meet the licensing requirements in place for Oregon facilities. Nor could Oregon turn this state’s licensing, inspection, investigation or supervision of the facility over to anyone else.
Among other changes, the bill would require out-of-state agencies to act as mandatory reporters of abuse under Oregon law, report to this state if another state has restricted its own use of the facility and agree not to use chemical or mechanical restraint on a child. In addition, no agency could require an employee or volunteers to sign a nondisclosure agreement about information concerning a child’s care. Too, the bill would require out-of-state facilities to give Oregon officials access to facilities, records and personnel.
SB 1566 wouldn’t make Oregon’s foster care system perfect, to be sure. But if approved, it could bring an end to the sorts of problems that were highlighted all too frequently in 2019.
