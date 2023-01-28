Gag orders are not uncommon in criminal trials. The gag order in Jefferson County last week was unusual.
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Daina Vitolins ordered Wednesday media outlets to withhold printing stories about a case until the verdict was read. It also applied to social media posts.
She believed it would help ensure a fair trial. On Friday, she rescinded the order.
Gag orders typically focus on parties involved in a case — lawyers, law enforcement — preventing them from commenting on it before a trial starts. That prevents lawyers from attempting to influence public opinion. That also helps ensure that the pool of possible jurors won’t be tainted by what they heard or read.
Journalists don’t like those gag orders. They make it harder to inform the public what is going on in courts. But we can understand the reasoning behind them.
When a trial has begun, though? Ban coverage of an ongoing trial?
We are not lawyers. Lawyers have told us they believe that may well be unconstitutional under the state and federal constitutions.
What’s also important here is there is a lesser step that can be taken to protect free speech and protect a person’s right to a fair trial. Juries can be sequestered.
The Oregon court system is not the judge’s system. It is not the lawyer’s system. It belongs to the public.
The people have a right to understand what is happening in their courts. Without that, trust in a fundamental aspect of government is undermined. Denying the media the ability to report what happens in open court has no place when government can deprive someone of their liberty.
