Deschutes County’s Family Drug Court was special for a number of reasons.
It just felt different than most courtrooms. One difference: Standing ovations. You don’t see that often in court. The court has helped so many families succeed in reunifying, finding drug treatment, employment and housing. It likely also reduced crime.
It began in 2006 in the county as a focused effort to help parents from losing custody of their children due to substance abuse. Now in a way that’s gone. But is replaced by something better.
It’s now called the Adult Treatment Court. It still prioritizes handling cases that involve parents that may lose custody of their children due to substance abuse. It now also works with individuals who don’t have children to get their lives on track.
It’s a single-judge court. That enables the judge to gain specialization and the kind of understanding of a situation to make excellent decisions. And the judge is backed up by supervised treatment for individuals with substance abuse problems and resources to help with housing, training and employment.
The family drug court has been a county success story. And the Adult Treatment Court should be able to bring that success to more people. It’s submitting a $515,299 grant proposal for two years of funding to the state. Let’s hope the state sees fit to fund it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.