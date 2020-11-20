This is not what success in containing COVID-19 was supposed to look like. More people are contracting the virus. More people are hospitalized. More people are dying.
Oregon hit some firsts on Thursday. It had the highest daily case count, 1,225. It had the largest number of reported deaths — 20.
That is not flattening the curve. We are in an escalating pandemic that could strain or even swamp hospital capacity. That has been the worry all along.
Why did Gov. Kate Brown order the burdensome, job-killing freeze just in time for Thanksgiving? That is why.
Doctors and nurses can treat patients. They are certainly getting practice. Most people get better. Some die.
Capacity is a problem. You can see it in the Oregon Health Authority’s data.
Twice a day Oregon hospitals are asked to submit information to the state to report capacity and the number of COVID-19 patients. With the spike in cases, there’s a spike in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Central Oregon is in what is called Region 7, which also includes Grant, Harney, Lake and Wheeler counties.
Back on April 6, there were 10 hospitalized patients in Region 7 with COVID-19. Four of them were in intensive care. On Nov. 19 there were 19. Five of them were in intensive care.
The more important number to look at is capacity. Most recently, Region 7 had 49 staffed adult ICU beds and 44 were occupied. Hospitals can ramp up capacity for ICU beds by bringing in staff and repurposing other beds. But that’s when resources get stretched and perhaps even overwhelmed.
Oregon’s economy can’t be put on pause indefinitely. Gov. Brown is not blind to that. What is the just right amount of regulations to put in place? Nobody knows. But a surge in COVID-19 cases is not when schools should be reopened. It’s not when regulations on businesses should be relaxed. It is when, though, the Legislature should hold another special session and look at what it can do to enable businesses to survive. Congress and President Donald Trump have let us all down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.