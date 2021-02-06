Finding a free parking spot in downtown Bend is going to be as rare as a warm summer day with nobody floating the Deschutes.
Paid parking is not just coming to the downtown parking garage. It’s the plan throughout downtown.
For the next six months at least, on-street parking will remain free in much of the heart of downtown and have a two-hour limit, according to city plans. Plans for paid parking for the parking garage have been announced. Later this year the city intends to “develop strategies and an action plan to move to paid on-street parking” in downtown.
That plan is not all new. It has been coming since the Bend City Council adopted the Downtown Strategic Parking Management Plan in 2017. The plan’s catchphrase is “getting the right parker in the right spot.” There’s a lot of smarts and research put into it.
One thing the plan does not mention is equity. Not once. Paid parking — even though it may be a token cost to many — is regressive. It hits the poor the hardest. It could also have a disproportionate impact on communities of color. Is that what Bend wants? Shopping downtown to be an exclusive experience? Nobody wants that, right?
Well, unfortunately some people do think like that. Some members of Bend’s downtown parking advisory committee pushed in 2018 the rapacious attitude that paid parking could tilt parking availability to people with more money to spend. Not a proud moment in the evolution of Bend’s parking strategy.
Bend’s parking plan also gives short shrift to how much easier it will be for businesses elsewhere in Bend to compete with those in downtown. Two words: Free parking.
Arguments about equity and competition don’t necessarily override the reasons for moving to paid parking downtown. Parking fees are far from prohibitively restrictive. But other costs of living in Bend aren’t going down, either.
You may remember the Forest Service made plans to start charging people a small amount for limited permits for wilderness access in the Cascades. When it did, it made a special effort to find ways to ensure low-income people would not be disproportionately impacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.