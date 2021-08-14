It’s the first season for the Forest Service’s new wilderness permit system that covers most of the most popular trailheads in Central Oregon.
Crowds lined up almost like a line at a ride at Disneyland for the Green Lakes trail are gone. You have to have a permit. You have to pay. And there are only a limited number of permits available.
We’d expect that most people heard about the new rules and were obeying them. After all, as much as the rules do limit access to public land, they do help preserve that public land and make the experience on that public land more of a wilderness experience. The numbers the Forest Service provided us last week largely bear that out.
Total groups contacted by wilderness rangers: 2,360
Number of individuals: 6,215
Average group size: 2.6
Compliance rate: 72%
Violation Notices: 15
Warnings issued: 160
By the way, the tickets are $200 plus court fees.
Rangers aren’t just fining everyone who doesn’t have a permit. They are trying education. We were told they were fining people who show “blatant disregard” for the permit requirements. And when we asked, we were told that means that “it would be a person that we have dealt with multiple times who knows there is a permit system and doesn’t follow it.”
We can’t blame you if you are still unhappy with the new system. But we do appreciate the efforts the Forest Service has made to make passes available for those who may not be able to afford them and that rangers are for now focusing on education not fines.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.