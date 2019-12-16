While many states have made progress against food insecurity — either not having or not knowing where one’s next meal will come from — Oregon lags. Thus, in 2016, more than 527,000 Oregonians suffered food insecurity, more than lived in Eugene, Salem, Beaverton and Bend combined. Today, we have more food insecurity than more than half the states.

The numbers for 2017 in Central Oregon aren’t particularly encouraging. That year, the most recent for which figures were available, found 11.9% of Deschutes County residents food insecure. That figure was 13.1% in Jefferson County and 14.1% in Crook County.

Those numbers make the financial health of food banks, pantries and meal sites such as Bend Family Kitchen critical. Most rely on NeighborImpact for a portion of the food they give to those in need, though they count as well on the generosity of the community as a whole.

And, as Kyle Spurr wrote in an article in Monday’s paper, sometimes need exceeds resources, as has been the case recently for the Kiwanis Food Bank in Sisters. It serves 130 families twice each month, 30 of whom are homeless, and while demand has increased, donations had dipped, though a recent $10,000 donation from OnPoint Community Credit Union has brightened the picture considerably.

Part of the problem, at least in Bend, is that people moving into the area don’t always realize how expensive their housing is likely to be. That puts pressure on a family food budget that food pantries and others try to fill. The problem could get worse as changes in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program go into effect.

And, while food pantries and other organizations receive a chunk of what they give away from NeighborImpact, food drives and the like, another chunk is purchased at local grocery stores and from other suppliers.

Like most good causes in this country, food pantries and the others count on their neighbors this time of year to balance the books. If you want to help, NeighborImpact has a complete list of the 19 food pantries, 9 meal sites, 12 brown bag sites and 1 mobile food pantry on its website, Neighborimpact.org.