If you care about taxes, roads, bikes, pedestrians, traffic congestion and/or safety, next week is a kind of a special week for Bend.
Remember that $190 million bond voters passed in November? The Bend City Council is likely to take the first steps toward spending money on the first project on Wednesday.
First up is Wilson Avenue. It is set for GO bond dollars and other funding. Third Street and Wilson needs improvements. There is an unsignaled T-intersection at 15th Street and Wilson. It’s going to get a roundabout. The intersection of Wilson and Ninth Street is also set for a roundabout.
Wilson could also be a good way for bikers and pedestrians to go east-west across town.
There’s a spot, though, where bicyclists have to get into the lane of traffic or hop on to the sidewalk near Third Street. That’s going to be improved.
And for you taxpayers, there’s something to consider about how this project will be done. The city is not aiming to take the low bid.
Why? Look back at the city’s experience with the sewer plant expansion and how that got delayed, messed up and expensive and there’s one answer why. The projects along Wilson are going to disrupt traffic before they are done. The city is also going to upgrade some old water pipes at the same time as the road improvements. So the city is aiming to use an alternative bidding process so it can consider other factors in the bidder than just price. It should get the project done right with a guaranteed maximum price. That’s the theory.
Bend taxpayers do have an advantage during the expenditure of this GO bond that they didn’t have last time around. This time there’s a bond oversight committee watching how the city spends the money and helping to prioritize which projects get done first. The city has been transparent in the past about such spending, but it is just one more layer to ensure those bonds dollars get spent right.
If you have concerns, a good place to start would be to email the bond oversight committee at tboc@bendoregon.gov. Mary Packebush is the city staff contact for the committee, mpackebush@bendoregon.gov.
