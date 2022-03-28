Ambulance
Few things have been more certain in life in Central Oregon than death, taxes and that in Jefferson County fire service and emergency medical response were different agencies.

Two different radio frequencies. Two different sets of leadership and staff. Two proud and distinct, separate entities.

After years and years of discussion, they are starting to merge, unofficially.

Last year two sets of candidates were up for election for the EMS board. Three favored a merger. Three were against it. The three pro-merger candidates won. A merger began to move forward.

There may be no guaranteed best way to organize how fire and EMS serves a community. There are ways a merger could help. Sharing a radio frequency may help better coordinate response. Lack of coordination has occasionally been an issue. One leadership, management and support team may help eliminate some duplication of work.

Costs to residents is another issue. That won’t necessarily decrease. One priority is to improve coverage of emergency services. And that is really the most important thing.

EMS has been staffed 24/7. Fire has been staffed during the workday and relied on volunteers for nights and weekends. The merger in and of itself doesn’t change that, but the goal of new fire Chief Jeff Black is to have full 24/7 coverage for both.

That hasn’t happen, yet. The merger isn’t a done deal, yet. The name of the new organization hasn’t been settled on, yet — Jefferson County Fire and EMS might be a good guess. The two organizations are still finalizing an intergovernmental agreement. And next year, Jefferson County residents may vote to officially dissolve Jefferson County EMS.

The merger going through appears to be a great change for Jefferson County and for people dialing 911.

If you want to read more about the merger, The Madras Pioneer has excellent coverage.

