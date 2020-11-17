Who's ready for a booming economy? We are.
And if you want to fight racial inequality, a strong economy is not the silver bullet. It sure helps.
Josh Lehner, an economist for the state, recently posted a graphic on the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis blog, showing how when the economy is zooming along Oregon's racial poverty gap narrowed.
"...We cannot lose sight of the fact that while large racial disparities remain, the strong economy was really delivering results for Oregonians of all races and ethnicities," he wrote. "Poverty rates for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are at multi-decade, meaning multi-generational lows. That is something to celebrate, even as we realize there is more work to be done to help address ongoing disparities."
An immediate problem is, of course, the pandemic. And the other problem is, of course, that we don't always know or agree about what macroeconomic buttons to push to make the economy go.
