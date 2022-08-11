Affordable housing
Dancing in the streets would be too much, but we couldn’t help but be pleased Wednesday watching Bend’s affordable housing committee. It took some initial steps to provide money to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and Kôr Community Land Trust for more affordable housing.

The Habitat for Humanity project will bring 12 town homes along 27th Street. Kôr will use the money to purchase land for 30 units along Simpson Avenue. Those 32 units are not a solution to Bend’s affordable housing problem. They are part of a solution.

