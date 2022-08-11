Dancing in the streets would be too much, but we couldn’t help but be pleased Wednesday watching Bend’s affordable housing committee. It took some initial steps to provide money to Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity and Kôr Community Land Trust for more affordable housing.
The Habitat for Humanity project will bring 12 town homes along 27th Street. Kôr will use the money to purchase land for 30 units along Simpson Avenue. Those 32 units are not a solution to Bend’s affordable housing problem. They are part of a solution.
What also intrigued us were some of the policy questions raised by Kôr. What could be done to ensure people who might not hear about housing opportunities do hear about them? And what more could the city do to help provide more housing?
Kôr is doing more specific outreach to try to ensure that people who have the highest barriers to getting housing learn about what it is doing and get access to its housing lottery.
One way to think about it: Kôr staff might have a meeting with the Latino Community Association rather than set up a booth at a farmer’s market at Northwest Crossing. That was just offered as an example during the meeting to illustrate the idea.
Taking steps to market to people who may not have heard about opportunities is one thing. Giving people who are members of certain communities prioritization — an added chance to win a housing lottery is more tricky. That’s because of fair housing laws.
One way to tell prioritization gets tricky? During that discussion, Michael Selkirk, a city attorney for Bend, switched on his camera in the Zoom meeting and spoke up. He said the city would want to have a legal opinion on any sort of prioritization in allocation of housing before it was done. Jackie Keogh, executive director of Kôr, agreed.
Keogh raised another interesting issue. Kôr would like the city to structure the community development block grants it gives for affordable housing as more grants than loans.
Here’s how she put it in a letter to the committee: “Typically, CDBG is distributed as a grant and thus shows as an asset on non-profit affordable housing developers’ balance sheets. This positioning is beneficial when other grantors and low-interest loan investors seeking to invest in an affordable housing project review the balance sheet. Unfortunately, with the City of Bend CDBG structured as a loan, it is shown as a liability on the balance sheet. This makes it difficult to leverage other investment for affordable housing projects. For example, Kôr CLT has $700,000 in low-interest loan funds it could bring to its Poplar and Simpson projects that may be lost as a result of the large CDBG liability on Kôr CLT’s current balance sheet.”
The committee didn’t really discuss the grant/loan issue at all on Wednesday. Maybe it’s more an issue for the Bend City Council to think about. We think it is a policy question that deserves to be discussed.
